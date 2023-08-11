| Four Held With Banned E Cigarettes In Jubilee Hills

A pan shop owner named Shaik Aslam has been selling banned E- cigarettes and hookah flavours to the students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Four persons were caught by the Task Force on charges of selling E-cigarettes and material worth Rs.2 lakh was seized from them in Jubilee Hills on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Shaik Aslam, Raheel Khan, Rishi Agarwal, Shreyash Agarwal. Another suspect Mohd. Shoaib is absconding.

Police said Shaik Aslam has been running a pan shop at Jubilee Hills Road No.36 for the past several years. Recently, he started selling banned E- cigarettes and hookah flavours to the students and youth from the neighbourhood.

Aslam was supported by other suspects in supplying the cigarettes to customers.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the premises and seized cigarettes, hookah flavours, altogether worth Rs.2 lakh.

The arrested persons and seized material were handed over to the Jubilee Hills police for further action.