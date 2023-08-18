Iconic SodaBottleOpenerWala café in Jubilee Hills to close its doors

In an emotional announcement, the café revealed that this Sunday would mark its final day of operation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:53 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Photo: Zomato

Hyderabad: A culinary gem in Jubilee Hills, SodaBottleOpenerWala, has announced its decision to shut its doors after delighting patrons for eight years. In an emotional announcement, the café revealed that this Sunday would mark its final day of operation.

SodaBottleOpenerWala, known for its unique blend of Parsi cuisine, Irani specialties, and quintessential Bombay street food, became a hotspot for both locals and visitors seeking a taste of nostalgia and vibrant flavours. The café was designed to honour the vanishing legacy of Bombay Irani cafes, bringing to life their charm and culinary heritage in a contemporary setting.

The café’s management shared their bittersweet sentiments in a heartfelt statement, expressing, “It was a hard decision and we will miss seeing all of you. We hope to be back soon.”

The announcement has stirred a wave of nostalgia among the cafe’s regulars. Many have expressed their gratitude for the cherished moments spent within its vibrant walls.