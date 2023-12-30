Telangana’s Jona claims six medals in 34th South Zone Aquatic Championship

Jona clinched a gold in 200 freestyle event with a timing of 2:27s. The State swimmer also bagged four silvers – 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, medley relay 4×50m and freestyle relay 4×50m

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Jona Shiju after her six medal wins in the swimming championship.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Jona Shiju claimed six medals including a gold in the 34th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2023 held at BSA Swimming Pool, Bengaluru, Karnataka on Friday.

Jona, who trains at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, clinched a gold in 200 freestyle event with a timing of 2:27s. The State swimmer also bagged four silvers – 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, medley relay 4×50m and freestyle relay 4×50m. She claimed a bronze 100 breaststroke event.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the championship, another State swimmer Sri Nithya Sagi continued her good form and sealed top spot in the 400m medley event ahead of N Hitashree of Karnataka and Pranavi Ramu of Tamil Nadu.

Results: Girls: 1500m Freestyle group II: 1. Tanisha Vinay (KAR) (19:59.35s), 2. Shamani H Gowda (KAR) (20:12.91s), 3. Ritu Snehal Devapalli (TS) (20:33.62s); Boys: 100m Breaststroke group I: 1. OR Surya Jhoyappa (KAR) (1:09.75s), 2. Jordan Dominic Franklin (TS) (1:11.92s), 3. Shreyas Manjunath (KAR) (1:11.98s); Boys: 100m Breaststroke group II: 1. Daksh Matta (KAR) (1:14.72s), 2. Daniel Paul J (KAR) (1:14.92s), 3. Goutham Shashi Vardhan Baggu Naidu (TS) (1:16.78s); Girls: 100m Breaststroke group III: 1. Poornima Dev (KL) (1:30.06s), 2. Shreya Suresh Pujar (KAR) (1:30.61s), 3. Jona Shiju (TS) (1:32.83s); Boys: 50m Backstroke group III: 1. Nikhil Tej Reddy (KAR) (35.54s), 2. Aarush Das (TS) (36.31s), 3. Aadi C Chackala (KL) (36.56s); Girls: 1. Shivani Karra (TS) (33.75s), 2. Shreya Binil (KL) (33.84s), 3. Avhni Belliappa (KAR) (36.24s); Boys: 200m Butterfly group II: 1. S Yuvan Adithya (KAR) (2:22.01s), 2. Dhrupad Ramakrishna (KAR) (2:22.53s), 3. Siddharth Kalia (TS) (2:37.15s); Boys: 400m Medley group II: 1. S Sharan (KAR) (5:10.32s), 2. Gowtham Chirumamilla (TS) (5:22.18s), 3. Goutham Shashi Vardhan Baggu Naidu (TS) (5:23.10s); Girls: 400m Medley group II: 1. Sri Nithya Sagi (TS) (5:40.14s), 2. N Hitashree (KAR) (5:54.73s), 3. Pranavi Ramu (TN) (5:55.09s); Boys: 100m Freestyle group III: 1. Varshith Raj Nandikanti (TS) (1:05.35s), 2. Monish Naidu P (TN) (1:06.55s), 3. Ronith Arun Kumar (KAR) (1:07.25s); Girls: 100m Freestyle group III: 1. K Lasya Sri (AP) (1:07.47s), 2. Jona Shiju (TS) (1:07.87s), 3. Sumanvi V (KAR) (1:09.21s).