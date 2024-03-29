Hyderabad’s summer escapades made easier with expanded flight options

Indigo stands out with an impressive 494 domestic flights to Hyderabad as part of its summer schedule, connecting the city to major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Vijayawada, Patna, and Bengaluru.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 03:16 PM

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is preparing for a surge in travelers as the summer schedule commences on March 31. Domestic airlines have announced an uptick in weekly flights, establishing direct links from RGIA to various tourist hotspots and more.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has unveiled the summer schedule, effective from March 31 to October 26, featuring direct flights to international destinations such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Jeddah. These flights cater to the travel demands of Hyderabad residents seeking exotic getaways.

Indigo leads this initiative with a comprehensive international schedule, offering flights to diverse destinations like Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Colombo, and Muscat. The flight frequencies range from daily to specific days of the week, providing flexibility for travelers. The airline also stands out with an impressive 494 domestic flights to Hyderabad as part of its summer schedule, connecting the city to major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Vijayawada, Patna, and Bengaluru, thus offering travelers a wide range of options for their summer journeys.

Air India Express has expanded its summer schedule to include destinations such as Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Bahrain, and Kuwait, enhancing connectivity for passengers traveling to the Middle East. Air India has focused on daily flights to Dubai, meeting the consistent demand for travel to this key international hub.

SpiceJet’s approved summer schedule for domestic flights from Hyderabad is equally impressive, covering major cities across India. Passengers can now conveniently fly to destinations like Ayodhya, Kolkata, Delhi, Jalgaon, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Madurai, Varanasi, Salem, Pune, and Gaya. A notable addition is SpiceJet’s increased frequency to Ayodhya from Hyderabad, with flights scheduled twice a day at 10:45 am and 3:25 pm.

FLY 91’s summer schedule for domestic flights to Hyderabad includes several key destinations, operating from cities such as Jalgao, Goa, and Sidhwalia with varying frequencies, utilizing ATR72 aircraft for efficient operations. Other airlines, including Vistara, Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect, and Alliance Air, have also boosted their flight frequencies, ensuring a comprehensive and diverse range of travel options for passengers.