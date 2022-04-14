Hyderabad’s Vegan Market is back, to be held at Phoenix Arena on April 17

| Hyderabads Vegan Market Is Back To Be Held At Phoenix Arena On April 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Rupa Obulreddigari, Founder, Alt Mart

Hyderabad: Since Hyderabad made its space on PETA’s Most Vegan-Friendly Cities in India in 2019, there has been no turning back for the vegan lovers in the city. In just the past few years, the city has witnessed a boom in the brands serving vegan food products and also simultaneously an increasing number of city dwellers adapting to the new animal-friendly lifestyle.

Now, bringing all these brands to one platform is the city’s biggest Vegan Market happening at Phoenix Arena, Madhapur on April 17.

Organised by Rupa Obulreddigari of Alt Mart, a Vegan ecommerce marketplace and in collaboration with Blue Tribe, Brooklyn Creamery, Chit Chat Chai and a dairy alternatives brand, the Hyderabad Vegan Market brings together around 50 stalls with over 30 of them serving exclusively vegan.

Founded by Rupa Obulreddigari, Alt Mart is Hyderabad’s local vegan startup hosting this compassionate market by bringing vegan and conscious businesses together to put forth a vegan & cruelty-free assortment for an entire day.

The market timings will be 3 pm to midnight and one can explore a variety of stalls – mock meat, dairy-free ice creams, dairy alternatives, plant-based desserts, plant-based and vegan cafes and more.

