Telangana Govt likely to issue ordinance expanding HYDRA’s jurisdiction; Assembly prorogued

According to highly placed sources, Revanth Reddy is now opting for the ordinance route to expand HYDRA’s limits not just beyond the ORR, but into G.O. 111 areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 11:27 PM

Hyderabad: With multiple quarters, including from within the Congress, questioning the jurisdictional powers of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) after its demolitions started to give nightmares to even Congress Ministers, the State government is likely to soon issue an ordinance expanding the jurisdictional limits of HYDRA.

Though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had attempted to expand the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) beyond the Outer Ring Road, and thereby enable the HYDRA to stretch its arms beyond the ORR, the move was met with dissent, including from within the Congress.

According to highly placed sources, Revanth Reddy is now opting for the ordinance route to expand HYDRA’s limits not just beyond the ORR, but into G.O. 111 areas, apparently with specific targets. There are 84 villages in the GO 111 areas, where there were restrictions on constructions. The earlier government had decided to scrap the GO, but its repeal was put on hold.

Incidentally, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma prorogued the State Assembly on Friday. G.O.M.S. No.43, published in an extraordinary issue of the Telangana Gazette on August 23 (Friday) has the Governor stating that he prorogued the third session of the third Telangana Legislative Assembly.

It is only after the Assembly is prorogued that the government can bring in an ordinance, in this case, the one to allow the HYDRA to operate beyond the ORR and into G.O.111 areas as well.