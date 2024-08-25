| Congress Using Hydra To Divert Attention From Loan Waiver Failures Says Bjp Mla

Congress using HYDRA to divert attention from loan waiver failures, says BJP MLA

The MLA demanded that the government to release white paper on the encroachments on assigned land, endowment lands and water bodies in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 06:42 PM

BJP MLA A Maheswar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was using Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) to divert the criticism being faced by his government on the issue of crop loan waiver implementation.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Maheshwar Reddy said the government was using HYDRA to target a few individuals and create sensation.

“Structures of one or two celebrities were being demolished to divert the attention of the people from the burning issues. If you want to sincerely act against encroachers, you should start with Congress party leaders,” he suggested.

He demanded the government to release white paper on the encroachments on assigned land, endowment lands and water bodies in the State.