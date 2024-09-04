HYDRAA Commissioner warns of stern action against extortion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 12:26 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath warned of stern action, including jail punishment, if any person extorted money from people after threatening them that complaints would be lodged with the agency.

A few people in the guise of social activists were approaching builders and blackmailing that their structures were in Full Tank Level or buffer zone of lake areas. They were claiming close contacts with senior officials in the agency and threatening the builders that complaints would be lodged with HYDRAA, the Commissioner said in a statement here on Wednesday.

“Even households residing in highrise structures are also being approached by the people. They are demanding money claiming that they would influence HYDRAA and no action will be initiated against their properties,” Ranganath said.

The HYDRAA Commissioner further urged people not to believe such people. If any persons and even officials from Revenue, Municipal Administration, Irrigation and other departments demand money, builders, companies, households and others could lodge a complaint with the police, ACB or HYDRAA, he said.