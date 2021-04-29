Hyundai announces Covid relief initiatives

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic wing of Hyundai Motor India, announced a series of initiatives to help fight Covid-19 in Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

The Foundation will deploy multiple oxygen generation plants in hospitals in addition to setting up medicare facilities and infrastructure to provide immediate relief to Covid-19 patients in collaboration with State governments and hospitals at a budget of Rs 20 crore, a press release said.

HMIF is also going to extend support manpower and operational cost for three consecutive months. “The second wave has triggered an unprecedented crisis and we are organising resources on a war footing to help abate the crisis,” said S S Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited.

