Nirmal doctor wins award for short film

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 28 April 2024, 06:07 PM
Nirmal: Dr Chilkuri Venugopalakrishna, a resident medical officer at the district headquarters hospital and his daughter Suhasini, a MBBS third year student won Nandi Award from Mega Enterprises in connection with Ugadi festival for making thought provoking short film titled ‘Prematho Nanna.’

They received the award at a programme held in Hyderabad on Sunday. Venugopalakrishna and Suhasini, have already bagged Nandi Award from Rudra Studio of Hyderabad for their short film on April 2. Suhashini is a student of a college in Hyderabad.

