Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Three Arrested After Brawl Outside A Pub In Film Nagar

Hyderabad: Three arrested after brawl outside a pub in Film Nagar

According to the police, the incident occurred at Film Nagar after some persons reportedly misbehaved with a woman who visited a pub in the area leading to a fight.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 28 April 2024, 05:18 PM
Hyderabad: Three arrested after brawl outside a pub in Film Nagar
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when two groups clashed outside a pub located at Film Nagar in the city on Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Film Nagar after some persons reportedly misbehaved with a woman who visited a pub in the area leading to a fight.

Also Read

Soon two groups clashed on the road leading to injuries to at least three people. On information, the Film Nagar police reached the spot and dispersed them. The police shifted the injured to hospital. A case is registered.

Related News

Latest News