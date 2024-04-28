Hyderabad: Three arrested after brawl outside a pub in Film Nagar

According to the police, the incident occurred at Film Nagar after some persons reportedly misbehaved with a woman who visited a pub in the area leading to a fight.
Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when two groups clashed outside a pub located at Film Nagar in the city on Saturday night.
According to the police, the incident occurred at Film Nagar after some persons reportedly misbehaved with a woman who visited a pub in the area leading to a fight.
Soon two groups clashed on the road leading to injuries to at least three people. On information, the Film Nagar police reached the spot and dispersed them. The police shifted the injured to hospital. A case is registered.