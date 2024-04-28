Osmania University water crisis: Students fast for action

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 06:04 PM

Hyderabad: Students of the Osmania University took to the streets protesting water shortage at the university campus and demanded the authorities to address the situation immediately.

Raising slogans against the university administration, students, particularly the women student, protested at the Ladies Hostel from midnight on Saturday till Sunday early morning.

The students charged the administration of failing to ensure proper water supplies for the last several days despite their pleas. Speaking to media persons, a female student of block 1 in Ladies Hostel, said since her enrollment in the hostel in November, there has been no water filter provided to students.

“There have been no running taps in the bathrooms for one month. We are not allowed to use the bathroom or other facilities in block 3,” she claimed. Water was being supplied for only one hour, another student said, adding that officials cited depleted groundwater levels for the scarcity.

“If there is no ground water, the administration has to provide water tankers that will suffice for all hostel inmates, not just one tanker for 1000 students,” she said.

However, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder told ‘Telangana Today’ that the university has sufficient water to meet all requirements. He sought to know if a water shortage, which was not there in the morning, afternoon and evening, surfaced in the night.

“Certain sections of students are creating the issue with malafide intentions. The university has enough water and tankers are also being provided in all hostels,” he said.

The OU VC appealed to the student community not to indulge in this kind of protest and cooperate with the administration.