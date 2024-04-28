Custom milling of rice moves at snail’s pace in Asifabad

A total of 24,197 metric tonnes of paddy grains produced in the Vanakalam season-2023 was handed over to millers expecting 16,211 metric tonnes of rice to be returned by May 15 this year.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 28 April 2024, 05:45 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The process of custom milling of rice (CMR) is being executed at a snail’s pace in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district even as the deadline is drawing nearer.

The delay in execution of the CMR process is being attributed to alleged inaction by officials against the errant millers. Doubts are being raised over reaching the target of the process set for the district with barely 34 percent of the target achieved till now. The officials, however, are drawing flak for failing to ensure that millers return the rice within the stipulated time frame even as the deadline was extended multiple times.

Meanwhile, the paddy produce meant for CMR is being allegedly diverted by some millers. For instance, sleuths of both Vigilance and Enforcement inspected Sai Balaji Agro Rice Mill and found that over 69,394 bags of paddy grains were swindled at Venkatraopet village in Sirpur (T) mandal on February 27. The value of the grains was assessed to be Rs.5.90 crore.

A total of 2,174 bags out of 38,265 bags, allocated to the mill for milling in 2022-2023 Rabi season, while barely 122 bags as against 42,131 bags given to it in 2023-24 Kharif season were found in the mill. The remaining bags were allegedly diverted.

A week prior to this, Additional Collector (Revenue) Dasari Venu found that 36,091 bags of paddy grains were misappropriated in Sri Laxmi Narasimha Rice Mill at Vempalli village in Kaghaznagar mandal. The value was estimated to be about Rs 3 crore. There has been no news of any action being initiated against the miller.

When asked, District Civil Supplies Officer Vinod said that efforts were being made to recover the rice from millers as per the norms. Steps were being taken to ensure the millers return the grains on time. Inspections are being carried out in mills delaying the process by coordinating with officials concerned, he said.