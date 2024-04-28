Congress encourages deflections to strengthen party: AICC secretary

AICC national secretary Rohith Chowdary assured existing leaders would not be meted out injustice due to the influx of leaders belonging to other parties into the Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 05:55 PM

Mancherial: All India Congress Committee (AICC) national secretary Rohith Chowdary said that anybody could join the Congress. He addressed pressmen in Bellampalli on Sunday.

Chowdary asserted that the party was encouraging deflection to strengthen the outfit. He assured existing leaders would not be meted out injustice due to the influx of leaders belonging to other parties into the Congress. He stated that priority would be given to senior leaders and those who had been striving hard for the growth of the party for quite a long time.

The secretary advised the cadres to work in tandem for the victory of the party’s nominee from Peddapalli Parliament constituency. He predicted the nominee G Vamshi would easily win in the polls considering the schemes introduced by the Congress government. He stated that Opposition parties were trying to corner the party over implementation of six guarantees.

Bellampalli municipal chairperson Jakkula Shwetha, Congress town president Mucharla Mallaiah, former municipal chairperson Mattamari Suribabu and many others were present.