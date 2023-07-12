Hyundai EXTER launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Hyundai EXTER presents a fresh take on Hyundai's design identity of ‘sensuous sportiness’ with its progressive and unique styling, featuring – iconic signature H-LED DRLs and tail lamps

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyundai EXTER Launched at Kun Hyundai Showroom, Lakdikapul.

Hyderabad: Hyundai EXTER was launched on Wednesday by DCP Manohar in Kun Hyundai Showroom, Lakdikapul in the presence of Vice-President, Purnima, South Regional Sales Manager, Ramu, CEO, Ashok, TSM, Rubat, DGM, Santosh, DGM, Karthik, Suresh and Yasir and others.

Hyundai EXTER presents a fresh take on Hyundai’s design identity of ‘sensuous sportiness’ with its progressive and unique styling, featuring – iconic signature H-LED DRLs and tail lamps, a press release said.

The car also establishes a new segment benchmark with over 40 advanced safety features and 26 standard safety features across all trims. Further, Hyundai EXTER sets a new standard with six airbags that will be offered across all trims as regular fitment. The car is available in six monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options including two new exclusive colours – Ranger Khaki, and Cosmic Blue with dual tone colour options.

Speaking at the launch of Hyundai EXTER, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With its modern and confident exterior, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled safety features, Hyundai EXTER is poised to redefine this fast growing segment”.

Also Read Hyderabad records below 30° Celsius for first time in months