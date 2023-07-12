| Hyderabad Records Below 30c For First Time In Months

Hyderabad records below 30° Celsius for first time in months

According to Telangana State Development Society, rainfall was recorded across various parts of Hyderabad, offering a much-needed respite from the dry weather

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 07:23 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Breaking the monotonous heat spell that has engulfed Hyderabad for months, the city experienced a refreshing change on Wednesday with the day temperatures dipping below the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Wednesday brought relief to the residents as the mercury settled at a pleasant 28.9 degrees Celsius, making it the first time in recent months that the city witnessed such a cool day after enduring scorching summers and sultry conditions during ongoing monsoon.

The weather transition was evident with a cloudy sky gracing the city since morning, accompanied by gentle drizzles that gradually evolved into light showers during the afternoon.

According to Telangana State Development Society, rainfall was recorded across various parts of the city, offering a much-needed respite from the dry weather.

The University of Hyderabad premises recorded a total of 3.3 mm of rainfall by 4 pm followed by the BHEL Factory receiving 2.8 mm of rainfall and Gachibowli recording 2.5 mm.

Other districts across Telangana also received their fair share of rainfall. Some regions even witnessed heavy to very heavy showers. Garla in Mahabubabad district received 69 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Karepalle in Khammam district with 49.3 mm.

Dr. A Sravani, scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad, expressed optimism about the ongoing weather pattern. “Rains may intensify during the next three days not only in the city but also in other districts,” she said.