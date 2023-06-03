Hyundai launches Digital Float’ concept in Telangana, AP rural outlets

Hyundai has launched a unique ‘Digital Float’ concept in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh rural outlets

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:13 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: For deeper and significant penetration across semi urban and rural belts, the Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched a unique ‘Digital Float’ concept in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh rural outlets.

The initiative aims at deeper penetration in the rural hinterland of India by enabling product experiences at the doorstep of the customer. The HMIL is deploying four digital floats and aims to cover 61 rural locations across the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As a part of this initiative, Hyundai’s hatchback Grand i10 NIOS will be transported directly to the doorstep of consumers who will have the advantage of experiencing the product at their convenience.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd RSH, Saleem Ameen , RPSH Swapnil Choudary , RSO Managers, Dheeraj and Hari Tej, Marketing Manager Pavan Kumar along with other Hyundai Team members flagged off digital flat vans from Hyderabad that will travel throughout entire Telangana and Andhra Pradesh promoting Grand i10 Nios, the press release added.