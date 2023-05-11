Bookings for Hyundai EXTER opened in India

Customers can choose from a range of five variants of Hyundai EXTER -EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect
Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the Hyundai EXTER in India for Rs.11,000 and customers can book the car at dealerships across the country or by visiting ‘https://clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in/#/bookACar?modelCode=HW ‘.
The car offers three power train options – 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) with choice of 5-speed manual transmission and smart auto AMT and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and CNG with 5-speed manual transmission. Customers can choose from a range of five variants -EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.
The car is available in six Monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options including two new exclusive colours – cosmic blue and ranger khaki which are also available with dual-tone colour options.
“We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV – Hyundai EXTER,” said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. commenting on commencement of bookings for Hyundai EXTER.