I-Day Celebrations: Freedom cup organized in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Collector Bharati Hollikeri takes on in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan in a chess competition during the freedom cup held in Srirampur on Thursday

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that the sports would play a vital role for staying mentally, physically fit and being joyful.

She along with in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan inaugurated Freedom Cup competitions conducted as part of the ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations at Pragati stadium in Srirmapur on Thursday.

Bharati said that India achieved independence owing to matchless sacrifices and contributions made by many freedom fighters. She requested the public to commemorate the sacrifices and to emulate their ideals, besides striving hard for the growth of the country. She added that the competitions were conducted to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations.

Jaipur ACP Narender, District Youth and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy, Olympic association president Raghunath Reddy, Srirampur Inspector B Raju, coaches and many others were present.