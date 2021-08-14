I-Day: Hyderabad Cybercrime police warns of ‘cashback offer’ trap

“The cyber criminals are sending a link with important dates like ‘you have won Rs.1971’, Rs.1857 and Rs.1947. Once people click on the link, they are directed to shady websites,” warns police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police have issued an alert asking people to not to fall for ‘cashback offers’ being sent by cyber conmen using the pretext of Independence Day celebrations.

Officials said several people were receiving messages from different phone numbers or internet messaging applications assuring cashbacks on their Paytm, Google Pay or PhonePe apps on the occasion of Independence Day.

“The cyber criminals are sending a link with important dates like ‘you have won Rs.1971’, Rs.1857 and Rs.1947. Once people click on the link, they are directed to shady websites or phishing applications and there is a scope of losing money,” said G Mallesh, Sub-inspector, Hyderabad Cybercrime Police.

Conmen are sending messages mentioning the amount to gain confidence of the victims so that they follow the instructions and get conned easily.

“During festive seasons, it is a common type of fraud,” he said, adding that a few people had informed the Cybercrime police station about such messages, following which the police have alerted citizens. Public have been asked not to click or respond to any suspicious messages with links on their e-wallet platforms or through WhatsApp or text messages.

