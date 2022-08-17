I did not lose my house: Actor Madhavan dispels viral claims

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: When it comes to making speculations and giving random statements, there are many in the world of Twitter who have over the years mastered the art. Dispelling one such viral claim about himself, actor Madhavan took to the micro-blogging site to clear the air.

A tweet to which the actor replied shows a screenshot of a LinkedIn post that claims that the actor has lost his house to fund his recent film Rocketry. It further says that this happened as the original director opted out of the movie.

“On another note, his son, Vedaant, is winning Gold medals for the nation in swimming. Salude for Maddy,” the claim added. It was posted by the LinkedIn account of one Kavin Kumar Ramani along with a picture of the actor and his son.

Replying to the claim, Madhavan asked not to over-patronise his sacrifice. “Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace,” he tweeted.

“We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house,” he added candidly.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical written, produced, and directed by Madhavan which was also his directorial debut.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the ISRO, who was accused in an espionage case and later exonerated. It made over 50 crores collection worldwide.

