I have no mining business in South Africa: Bhongir MLA

Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy on Sunday made it clear that he had no mining businesses in South Africa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy on Sunday made it clear that he had no mining businesses in South Africa

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy on Sunday made it clear that he had no mining businesses in South Africa.

Speaking to the media here, he said that business and politics were different. He entered politics to serve the people with the money earned from his business. The recent I-T raids were routine, and the officials had returned empty handed after a three-day search in the offices of businesses owned by his family.

Denying that the I-T officials also searched the premises of his relatives, he said there was no truth in reports that some key documents were seized from the houses of his relatives.

Replying to a question, he also said the raids were not based on the complaint of M Raghuma Reddy, the State president of Telangana Udhyamakarula Ikya Vedika.