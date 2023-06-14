BRS activists stages protests against IT raids on Bhongir MLA’s offices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Protesting against I-T raids on the house and offices belongs to Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy, BRS activists on Wednesday staged protest demonstrations and burnt the effigy of the BJP government across Bhongir assembly constituency.

The BRS members staged protest demonstrations at Boodhan Pochampally, Bhongir and other place by raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

BRS district president and TS Oil Fed Chairman Kancherla Rama Krishna Reddy said that the BJP government was intentionally ordering I-T and ED raids on the houses and companies owned by leaders of opposition parties to trigger panic. He suspected a political conspiracy in the I-T raids.