Thurkapally police arrest four inter-state thieves

26 March 2024

Bhongir DCP Rajesh Chandra speaks at a media conference on Tuesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Thurkapally police on Tuesday arrested four notorious inter-district thieves and seized Rs.2.04 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Pinnoju Ravi (41) from Kamareddy, Bairapparagi Hareesh Kumar (28) from Gagipur of Medchal-Malkajgiri, Shakapuram Naveen Kumar (28) from Mustipatla of Yadadri-Bhongir district and Chepyala Narsimhulu from Siddipet.

Bhongir Deputy Commissioner of Police M Rajesh Chandra said Thurkapally police arrested the four accused from Vasalamarri check-post on suspicion during a vehicle check up when they were proceeding on two motorcycles from Jagdevpur side towards Bhongir. It was found that they broke into Sri Durga Wine Shop on ECIL roads on the outskirts of Thurkapally by bending and lifting the shutter and stole Rs.3,47,600.

Ravi was accused in 13 cases at differences places in the State, while Hareesh Kumar was involved in six cases and Naveen Kumar was accused in two cases. They came to know each other in Karminnagar district jail when they were remand prisoners. In jail, they decided to work together after being released. They targeted wine shops on the outskirts of towns and broke into them in the night.