I-League: Sreenidi Deccan cruises to 5-0 victory over TRAU

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club cruised to a 5-0 victory over Tiddim Road Athletic union in a Matchweek 5 I-League clash at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal on Sunday.

Goals from Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Lalromawia and David Castaneda gave the Deccan Warriors their highest ever victory margin in a competitive game. Both sides traded blows in the opening period of the game but it was Sreenidi Deccan who created the better chances, the first of which fell to winger Rilwan Hassan who sent a curled effort wide in the 30th minute.

The opening goal came from a Faysal Shayesteh corner which was not dealt with by TRAU and the loose ball fell to defender Gurmukh Singh who stabbed home from close range in the 41st minute.

The second half was all Sreenidi Deccan FC, from first whistle to last, as the whole game was played in the TRAU half. In the 48th minute, right-back Jagdeep Singh’s cross caught out TRAU goalkeeper Kabir at his near post and he could only succeed in bundling it into his own net to make it 2-0. Jagdeep then doubled his tally and tripled his team’s with a great individual effort and calm finish in the 57th minute.

Midfielder Lalromawia piled further misery on TRAU in the 66th minute as he won possession near the penalty box and rifled in a shot to make it 4-0. Substitute David Castaneda added more gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time with a comfortable right-footed finish for the fifth goal of the evening for Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Rajasthan United FC in their next game which will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on November 23.