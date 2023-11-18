| Fustal Championship Sachins Brace Guides Ziel United To 2 1 Win Over Little Stars Academy

Fustal Championship: Sachin’s brace guides Ziel United to 2-1 win over Little Stars Academy

Sachin scored two goals to guide his side Ziel United to a 2-1 win over Little Stars Academy in the 3rd Fustal Championship being organised by Telangana Football Association

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Sachin scored two goals to guide his side Ziel United to a 2-1 win over Little Stars Academy in the 3rd Fustal Championship being organised by Telangana Football Association

Hyderabad: Sachin scored two goals to guide his side Ziel United to a 2-1 win over Little Stars Academy in the 3rd Fustal Championship being organised by Telangana Football Association, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Faiz also scored a brace as his side Rampagers FC downed Reeds 2-1.

Also Read Legends League Cricket: Urbanrisers Hyderabad all set for debut season

Results: Speed Force 2 (Haseeb, Jawaad) bt Blue Blaze 1 (Alok); Ziel United 2 (Sachin 2) bt Little Stars Academy 1 (Quadir); Blue Blaze 2 (Awinash, Alok) bt Gajwel FC 0; Rampagers FC 2 (Faiz 2) bt Reeds 1 (Vivek); Fortress 2 (Jayudu, Umesh) bt Brawlers FC 1 (Charan); Rampegers FC 3 (Preet 2, Prem) bt Sky Kings 1 (Ajith).