I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC aim to continue winning start against Aizawl FC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club are aiming to make it three wins out of three in the ongoing I-League football season as they take on Aizawl Football Club in a Matchweek 3 clash here at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday.

The Deccan Warriors dispatched Inter Kashi 4-1 in their previous game while Aizawl FC lost 1-2 to Mohammedan SC. Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC battled to two draws last season, the fixture at Deccan Arena ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw in December 2022.

Lalnuntluanga has made a strong start to the season albeit off the substitutes bench in both games – scoring and assisting one goal. But the 23-year-old from Mizoram is aiming for improvement.