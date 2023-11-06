I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC aim to continue winning start against Aizawl FC

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club are aiming to make it three wins out of three in the ongoing I-League football season as they take on Aizawl Football Club
Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club are aiming to make it three wins out of three in the ongoing I-League football season as they take on Aizawl Football Club in a Matchweek 3 clash here at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday.
The Deccan Warriors dispatched Inter Kashi 4-1 in their previous game while Aizawl FC lost 1-2 to Mohammedan SC. Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC battled to two draws last season, the fixture at Deccan Arena ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw in December 2022.
Lalnuntluanga has made a strong start to the season albeit off the substitutes bench in both games – scoring and assisting one goal. But the 23-year-old from Mizoram is aiming for improvement.