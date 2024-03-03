I League: Sreenidi Deccan face tough Real Kashmir test

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club will be hoping their attack clicks as they face the league's best defence in Real Kashmir here at the Deccan Arena in a Matchweek 17 I-League game on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 11:30 PM

Players of Sreenidi Deccan during a training session ahead of the tie.

The Deccan Warriors have the second best attack in the division, with 36 goals from 16 games but the Snow Leopards have conceded just 8 goals in the same amount of games, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto and winger Rosenberg Gabriel addressed the media ahead of the clash. “I liked the way we competed and the spirit we showed against a tough opponent,” reflected Vaz Pinto on the 1-1 draw with Mohammedan SC last time out. “We controlled the match for large periods and showed good defensive organisation.”

Sreenidi Deccan and Real Kashmir played out a 0-0 draw in Srinagar earlier in the season and Vaz Pinto is expecting another tough outing. “Their defensive record is very strong and they are very good in duels. They are also aiming for the top of the league so we know what to expect from them but we are prepared to deal with it all the same,” he said.

Rosenberg started the season with three goals in his first four matches but an injury derailed his progress. “I am hoping things go well from here on. I have regained my fitness and am happy to be back on the field. Let us hope we can achieve the aims we have set for the rest of the campaign,” he said.