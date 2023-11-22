I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC face Rajasthan United

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club continue their I-League quest with a designated away fixture against Rajasthan United

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club continue their I-League quest with a designated away fixture against Rajasthan United which will be held at the Deccan Arena – the home of Sreenidi Deccan FC – here on Thursday.

Rajasthan United have adopted the Deccan Arena as their home stadium for the first half of the season and are coming on the back of a 1-2 loss to Mohammedan SC whereas Sreenidi Deccan trounced TRAU 5-0.

This fixture is the Deccan Warriors” third in a run of six consecutive away games but head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto is focused solely on the next one against Rajasthan United. The Portuguese tactician made five changes to the line-up in the win over TRAU and was satisfied with the squad depth at his disposal.