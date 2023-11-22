Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas pick strong team for second season

Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based franchise Telugu Yoddhas picked up a strong team for the second season of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) during the Players Draft conducted in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday.

Last season’s runners-up, Telugu Yoddhas retained impressive performers Arun Gunki, Avdhut Patil and Pratik Waikar.

While the retained players were offered Rs 6 lakh each, franchises picked their remaining players from four categories—A (Rs 5 lakh), B (Rs 3 lakh), C (Rs 1.5 lakh) and D (Rs 1 lakh). A total of 290 players were registered for the Season 2 Players Draft from 18 States as franchises spent Rs 3.9 crore to draft 145 players including 18 retained players.

Squad: Telugu Yoddhas: Arun Gunki, Avdhut Patil, Pratik Waikar (all retained), Adhithya Ganpule, Rahul Mandal, Nikhil Waghe, Milind Chavrekar, Akash Togare, Kiran Vasave, Dhruv, Prasad Radye, Rudra Thopate, Prem Randive, Vaibhav Nippane, Sourabh Adavkar, Vijaybhai Vegad, Anukul Sarkar, M Phani Kumar, Mahamad Ujer Harun Momin, Matlum, Lipun Mukhi, Arjun Bishukarma, Prasad Patil, Bojjam Ranjith and Rajat Malik.