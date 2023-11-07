I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC stunned by Aizawl FC at home

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club suffered a shock 1-2 defeat against Aizawl Football Club in Matchweek 3 of the I-League football season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club suffered a shock 1-2 defeat against Aizawl Football Club in Matchweek 3 of the I-League football season despite dominating much of the match in terms of ball possession and shots. Goals from Tharpuia and Rohminga gave the visitors all three points despite Pawan Kumar pulling one back for the Deccan Warriors in stoppage time.

Aizawl FC went toe to toe with Sreenidi Deccan FC in the opening minutes with their high pressing and expert shackling of primary goal threat David Castaneda. Their reward was the opening goal of the game in the 26th minute through winger Tharpuia who raced onto a through ball behind Sreenidi Deccan left-back Abhishek Ambekar and finished clinically past goalkeeper Ubaid CK. Sreenidi Deccan had their opportunities – mostly via set-pieces – but their final ball and finishing seemed off the mark.

The second half saw the Deccan Warriors increase the pressure as substitutes Lalbiakliana and Ibrahim Sissoko were introduced to bring creativity. They had an impact but Aizawl FC stood firm and blocked everything that came their way. In the first minute of additional time, Rohminga saw Ubaid off his line and lobbed him from inside his own half to double the lead and seal Aizawl FC’s win.

Defender Pawan Kumar scored a late consolation for Sreenidi Deccan but the damage was already done. This was the first defeat Sreenidi Deccan have suffered at the Deccan Arena in 14 matches. Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Shillong Lajong FC in their next game which will be played at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on November 14.

