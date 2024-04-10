I love romance and I am a romantic at heart, says Vidya Balan

Vidya is all pumped up for the release of her upcoming film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', which talks about a "cheating" married couple falling in love with each other once again after indulging in an extramarital affair.

By IANS Published Date - 10 April 2024, 01:20 PM

New Delhi: National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan is all gung-ho about love stories and rom-coms, as she loves romance and says that she is a romantic at heart.

“Everyone loves a dollop of romance, and everyone loves to have a good time to laugh. And everyone either yearns to be in a relationship or is in a relationship, or is mourning a relationship. The relationship is fascinating. Especially romantic relationships. I think it is a relatable genre,” she told IANS, when asked about what makes the rom-com genre so popular.

Vidya added: “Comedy is my favourite genre, but given that I love rom-coms because I love romance and I am a romantic at heart.”

The actress then revealed the secret behind the popularity of the genre.

Vidya said: “It gives you the opportunity to laugh at this couple, who you realise could have been you in any rom-com. It is easy on the eyes, it is fun, filled with laughter, and then there is lovely music and colour.”

“Love makes the world go round and round. That’s what makes it a favourite genre,” added the actress, who stepped into the world of showbiz in 1995.

However, there is a dearth of love stories, and she agrees.

“We have not seen a love story in a long time. Even rom-com as a genre, after ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’ in 2014, I can’t remember any film that was a rom-com. Enough of us for taking us so seriously, it’s time to have fun,” said the actress.

Discussing how ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ happened to Vidya, the actress said that she heard the idea from producer Swati Iyer from Ellipsis Entertainment Production.

“I had done ‘Tumhari Sulu’ with them already, and I said I loved the idea. This situation is so unbelievable… Shirsha Guha Thakurta (director) and Suprotim Sengupta (writer) worked together in the lockdown on the script and got it to a place where, when I read it, I said, ‘oh! Wow, this has really done justice to the idea’.”

She minces no words when she said that it would be a “bizarre situation” to be in and “wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

Vidya said with a laugh: “It’s a fun idea and a bizarre situation to be in. You don’t want to be caught in it, and if you are caught in it, then God will help you. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, I won’t wish this on myself, and to the brave hearts who are in this situation, it could also be exciting.”

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The film is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production.

It will be released on April 19.