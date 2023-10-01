IAF marks 91 glorious years of service to nation on October 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be completing 91 years of glorious service to the nation on October 8, 2023. From its humble beginning in October 1932, the IAF has grown to become the third-largest air force in the world and is globally acknowledged as a force to reckon with.

The history of IAF is replete with examples of valour in all operations that it has been part of. The yeoman service rendered by the IAF in providing humanitarian assistance to the people during natural and manmade disasters both in India and abroad has been highly appreciated.

As IAF is commemorating its 91st Anniversary, a combined ‘High Tea’ was hosted by all Air Force establishments located in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad at the premises of College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

The event provided the opportunity to the serving personnel to once again acknowledge the contribution by the veterans and reignite the bonding. Air Marshal Janak Kapur (Retd) was the Chief Guest for the function. The event provided an opportunity for veterans to interact with their brothers in arms and relive the fond memories of their service in the IAF.