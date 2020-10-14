Ian Bishop hits out at umpire Paul Reiffel

Noted coach Paul Reiffel was involved in a controversy when he changed his decision on declaring a wide.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:52 pm

Hyderabad: The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, which the latter won comfortably by 20 runs, was in news for umpiring blunder. Noted coach Paul Reiffel was involved in a controversy when he changed his decision on declaring a wide.

The incident happened in the penultimate over. He was about to declare a delivery as wide but refrained from doing so after seeing MS Dhoni’s reaction who was unhappy.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop thinks the umpire was influenced by Dhoni’s reaction and refrained from declaring it wide. “It was a wide, it should have been called a wide. He [umpire Paul Reiffel] started calling a wide. He looked up, he saw Dhoni, and he changed his mind.” At that moment, Sunrisers were in need of 25 runs from last 11 balls. SRH captain David Warner too was visibly unhappy with the decision.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .