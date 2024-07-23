IAS officer Smita Sabharwal willing to accept challenge from differently-abled IAS mentor Bala Latha

Sabharwal, a 2001-batch officer of the Telangana cadre, stated on X that she would retake the civil service exams to beat Bala Latha's score but doubted if the UPSC would permit her due to her age.

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who recently triggered a controversy with her comments on the disabled quota in All India Services, has expressed willingness to accept a challenge from differently-abled IAS mentor Bala Latha Mallavarapu.

Bala Latha, a former bureaucrat who trains civil service aspirants at her CSB IAS Academy, on Monday demanded a public apology from Smita Sabharwal for her views against the Persons with Disability (PwD) reservation in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“I am asking Smitha Sabharwbal to resign and write civil exams with me and beat my score. I will prove that a differently-abled can score better marks than her,” Bala Latha said. The former bureaucrat also said that even her students, who are visually impaired, can compete with Smitha Sabharwal.

Bala Latha questioned Sabharwal’s qualifications to comment on issues related to disabled individuals, arguing that such remarks undermine the judiciary and parliamentary decisions. She emphasised that Sabharwal’s words have further marginalised the disabled community, which already faces significant discrimination.

She also demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take action against Sabharwal under the Code of Conduct for civil services indiscipline.

Sabharwal has come under fire for her controversial views amid the debate over reservation for UPSC aspirants under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, triggered by controversy over IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar’s recruitment under the disability quota.

“Amazed that an IAS officer would be so fundamentally ignorant about disability. Most disabilities have no impact on stamina. Or intelligence. But this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed,” commented Karuna Nundy, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court. Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had termed it a ‘pathetic and exclusionary view’.

The IAS officer, however, stood her ground. “See a lot of outrage on my timeline. I suppose addressing the elephant in the room gets you that reaction. Would request the rights activists to also examine why this quota has still not been implemented in the IPS/ IFoS and certain sectors like defence. My limited point is that the IAS is no different. To live in an inclusive society is a dream that we all subscribe to. Insensitivity has no place in my mind,” she responded.