Ibrahimpatnam ACP suspended on corruption charges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:04 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy has placed under suspension Ibrahimpatnam ACP Balakrishna Reddy on charges of dereliction of duty and for allegedly indulging in corruption.

According to reports, the ACP had reportedly showed negligence in the investigation of the double murder case of two realtors Srinivas Reddy and Raghavendra Reddy at Ibrahimpatnam earlier this year. There were also allegations of the ACP accepting favours from the prime suspect M Matta Reddy even before the murder took place.

On information, a departmental enquiry was conducted and the ACP was placed under suspension.