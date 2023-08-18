IC3 Institute to host blindfolded music concert to empower students amid rising suicides

The one-of-a-kind concert will raise funds for aiding children to achieve their potential and find purpose in life.

Hyderabad: This concert is indeed unique. It will have Musical genius and piano virtuoso Kalaimamani Dr. Anil Srinivasan, and others, playing music blindfolded, with the audience too remaining blindfolded throughout the performance!

To curb the number of student suicides, IC3 Institute , a volunteer-based organization providing support to high schools through guidance and training resources, is hosting ‘Concert in the Dark: IC3 Institute Benefit Concert’ on August 24, at HICC, Novotel, Hyderabad.

The one-of-a-kind concert will raise funds for aiding children to achieve their potential and find purpose in life. According to the press release, the event also features accomplished musicians bassist Naveen Napier, percussionist Krishna Kishor, and award-winning Sai Vignesh, all performing blindfolded and the audience will also be blindfolded to fully immerse in the experience.

Proceeds from the concert will support IC3 Institute’s mission to train and empower teachers in guiding students’ career paths, addressing the alarming issue of student suicides in India.

Founder Ganesh Kohli emphasizes the importance of systemic guidance in schools to combat issues like anxiety and depression among students. Actor Lakshmi Manchu added, “We have to do everything in our power to empower our little ones and give them choices to life, while teaching them not to succumb to anxiety and depression.”

For more information on the concert and to contribute, one can visit https://ic3institute.org/form-page/ or contact Ph. 9152012822. Tickets can also be availed at Book My Show.