ICG PCV Samudra Prahari concludes visit to Thailand

ICG Pollution-Control Vessel ‘Samudra Prahari’ carried out a comprehensive Pollution Response Table-Top exercise and demonstration at Khlong Toei Port in Bangkok.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Bangkok: Highlighting India’s maritime expertise and commitment towards addressing shared challenges, particularly marine pollution, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Pollution-Control Vessel ‘Samudra Prahari’ carried out a comprehensive Pollution Response Table-Top exercise and demonstration at Khlong Toei Port in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday, the final day of its four-day visit.

Personnel from Thailand’s Maritime Enforcement Coordination Centre (MECC), Customs Department, Marine Department, Royal Navy, Fisheries Department and other government officials, took part in the programme.

The exercise involved a scenario that devised and tested Thailand’s Maritime Pollution Response contingency plan in collaboration with the ICG. It fostered knowledge sharing and an interactive environment among the services, ensuring seamless cooperation during real-life oil pollution scenarios. The exercise demonstrated ICG’s pollution response capabilities and India’s shared commitment towards the region.

Ahead of the exercise, a joint yoga session was conducted on the helo deck of the ship, involving embassy officials and Thai-MECC representatives. The participants were enlightened about the significance of incorporating Yoga into their daily lives, emphasising its unifying power and numerous benefits.

During the visit, the ship’s crew, along with National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and representatives from the Embassy of India actively engaged in an international outreach beach clean-up activity at Pattaya Beach. The initiative was part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, a nationwide flagship campaign of NCC to clean sea shores of plastic & other waste materials while raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness. The activity saw the collaboration of local Thai youth organisations in promoting environmental responsibility.

Commanding Officer DIG GD Raturi also held a meeting with the Director General of the Office of Policy and Plans Rear Admiral Wichnu Thupa-ang at Thai-MECC Headquarters. Both the leaders discussed growing relations between India and Thailand in the field of maritime safety and security.

The visit of ‘Samudra Prahari’ to Bangkok under the India- ASEAN initiative marked a significant milestone in elevating the ties between the ICG and Thai MECC in the maritime domain and highlighting India as a dependable maritime partner, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region) and the theme of India’s G20 Presidency ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The India-ASEAN Initiative of Overseas Deployment was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus meeting in Cambodia in November 2022.