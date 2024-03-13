ICRISAT donates 20 refurbished computers to NGO

Twenty refurbished computers from ICRISAT were donated to the charitable trust, which would directly benefit Kriti initiatives in Shaikpet, Khairtabad and Secunderabad mandals
Sangareddy: The empowerment of women and children in Telangana State was the central objective of a recent partnership between the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Kriti Social Initiatives, a local non-profit organisation dedicated to community upliftment.
Twenty (20) refurbished computers from ICRISAT were donated to the charitable trust on Monday, which would directly benefit Kriti initiatives in Shaikpet, Khairtabad and Secunderabad mandals.
“These computers will not only provide valuable resources for educational initiatives but also serve as tools for empowerment—enabling economically vulnerable women to acquire new skills and opportunities while equipping students with the knowledge and skills they need to unlock their full potential,” emphasised Dr Jacqueline Hughes, the Director General of ICRISAT.
Trustee of Kriti Social Initiatives, Sreelata Chebrol accepted the computers on behalf of the organisation.