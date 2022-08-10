“If A Girl Wants Sex…” Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna’s remarks over women rages internet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:59 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: Actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his superhero character Shaktimaan has been slammed by social media users for his controversial statement about women asking for sex.

In his YouTube channel ‘Bheeshm International,’ Khanna posted a video titled “Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain? (Do such girls also lure you?)” earlier this week.

In the video, he said that, women who desires for sex and ask men for it are sex workers.

“Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (Because a decent girl from civilised society would never say such things),” he added.

Netizens were quick to call out the actor and called his views ‘sexist.’ “Apparently this guy as Shaktiman used to teach kids ethics. What a shame,” wrote a user.“from ‘sorry shaktiman’ to ‘feeling sorry for shaktiman’ we grew up,” wrote another.

Apparently this guy as Shaktiman used to teach kids ethics. What a shame. https://t.co/PhSMs5QsyD — Rituraj (@KnottyMedic) August 10, 2022

from 'sorry shaktiman' to 'feeling sorry for shaktiman' we grew up pic.twitter.com/fYdVcN4WL1 — Hasnain (@theHasnainRaza) August 10, 2022

What the hell is this, even Shaktiman doesn't know how to respect a girl ????🙄 — Rubed Ahmad Rajput (@rubed_ahmad) August 10, 2022

Khanna was idolised by an entire generation of kids in the 90s. Shaktimaan is said to be India’s first superhero show, which aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. He was also popular for playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat.