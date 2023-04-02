| If Ysrc Opens Door Tdp Will Be Left With Only Two Mlas

MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy told reporters here that the yellow media was unable to digest how YS Jaganmohan Reddy was able to extend benefits to all.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Ongole: Former minister and MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that if the YSR Congress Party chose to open the doors to others, the Telugu Desam Party would be left with only two MLAs in Chandrababu Naidu and Atchan Naidu.

Reacting to the claims of TDP that 40 YSRCP MLAs were in touch with it, he told reporters here that the yellow media was unable to digest how YS Jaganmohan Reddy was able to extend benefits to all. If so many MLAs were with the TDP, why did it purchase two legislators?, he asked.

Srinivasa Reddy also alleged that it was the TDP that obstructed housing benefits to the poor in Ongole by approaching the court, and said he was ready to resign if proved wrong.