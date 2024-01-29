| Second Edition Of Kisan Agri Show To Be Held From Feb 1 In Hyderabad

The second edition of KISAN Agri Show 2024 is expected to have more than 140 exhibitors and 20000 visitors from all across Telangana and neighboring states.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 07:17 PM

Hyderabad: The second edition of KISAN Agri Show 2024, billed as the largest agriculture exhibition in Telangana, at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Madhapur, will be held between February 1 and February 3.

The exhibition will be spread over 12000 square meters of area and will connect over 140 companies in three days. The second edition is expected to have more than 140 exhibitors and 20000 visitors from all across Telangana and neighboring states.

The KISAN exhibition will focus on farm machinery, water and irrigation, plasticulture, protected cultivation, IoT in agriculture, contract farming among others. The exhibition will also have an open arena to display large tractors, agri machinery and implements.

KISAN Hyderabad 2024, to be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister, Thummala Nageswara Rao, promises to provide a dynamic platform for exhibitors to showcase their innovative products and services, creating an environment where the latest developments in the industry can be shared and discussed. Progressive farmers from across the region are expected to converge at the event, making it a prime opportunity for networking and knowledge exchange.

Telangana Horticulture Officers Association is organizing a concurrent conference to offer knowledge sessions for farmers.