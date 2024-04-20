Hyderabad: Van Gogh Immersive Experience extended till April 23, might get extended further

The timings for the exhibition are from 1.30 pm to 9 pm, with the last entry at 8 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 05:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, which is currently taking place at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, has been extended till April 23. The timings for the exhibition are from 1.30 pm to 9 pm, with the last entry at 8 pm.

“We always had very high expectations of Hyderabad, and we haven’t been left disappointed,” said co-curator Nikhil Chinappa. “Watching art enthusiasts – young and old – and Van Gogh newbies lose themselves in van Gogh’s artistic brilliance and vivid colours, brought to life via pioneering 22k projection, has been immensely satisfying to watch. Hyderabad has shown us tremendous love, and we have extended the exhibition till April 23 due to popular demand. And we may extend further by a few more days if Hyderabad wants us to,” he adds.

The Experience brings out the colours and emotions of the Dutch master’s paintings via an unparalleled visual spectacle, boasting India’s first 22K lumen projection and largest screens in India, and a specially created music score by Mitch de Klein that breathes new life into van Gogh’s timeless masterpieces.

The paintings for The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience were curated and animated by visual artists Hemali Vadalia and Naveen Boktapa of Motionvan Studios, with inputs from co-curator Jay Punjabi.