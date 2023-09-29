IHCL excels at Telangana Tourism’s World Tourism Day Celebrations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:22 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: In celebration of World Tourism Day, IHCL Hotels Hyderabad Cluster took center stage in a three-day festival hosted by the Telangana Tourism department.

The festivities culminated in award ceremony held at Shilpakala Vedika – Shilparamam, where outstanding performances in various categories were recognized. Notably, the food stalls presented by all IHCL Hotels in Hyderabad, including Taj Falaknuma Palace, Taj Krishna, Taj Deccan, and Vivanta Hyderabad, received special acknowledgment.

The team was bestowed with the honor and felicitation by the V. Srinivas Goud, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth services, Tourism & Culture.