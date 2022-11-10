iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad to host National Symposium

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Technology Innovation Hub for Data Banks, Data Services and Data Analytics (iHub-Data) at IIIT Hyderabad will host a three-day National Symposium from November 21 to 23 on Data – Driven Deep Disruptions in association with the IIIT Hyderabad.

iHub-Data was established by IIIT Hyderabad under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) scheme funded by DST, Government of India with an objective to bring closer different stakeholders – research community, academics, government officials, NGOs, industry leaders, incubating start-ups and social science critics – for enhancing or exploring mutual collaboration.

The three-day event will feature keynote speeches by distinguished speakers from industry, academia and government sectors. There will be panel discussions, technical papers/poster presentations, workshops focusing on the latest trends in industry, as well as presentations on ongoing joint collaboration experiments using various Data Driven technologies in domains of Healthcare, Mobility/Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, Agriculture, Disaster management, and India specific problems etc.