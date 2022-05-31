Pactera Edge, IIIT-H announce new programme for startups

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: US-based Pactera EDGE, an AI and digital technology company on Tuesday announced an AI Innovation Challenge in association with IIIT Hyderabad for early-stage startups with technologies that can address problems in the retail and manufacturing sectors.

Pactera EDGE and IIITH are looking for startups with technologies addressing specific problem statements and the ideas include strategy, technologies, expected outcome and impact. Early-stage startups leveraging computer vision and adjacent tech to address retail or manufacturing problems can apply. It helps startups with research connect, general strategy mentoring, specific domain use cases and problem identification, assistance through the solution pivot for this domain, and then connect with a few prospects globally.

Selected startups will go through a structured immersion programme for four months to help them pivot the product for specific domain use cases, enrich tech through inputs from research, and align with the market areas chosen by Pactera EDGE. They will also receive Rs 12 lakh equity-free grant.