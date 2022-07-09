IIIT-Hyderabad celebrates 21st convocation ceremony

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) 21st convocation ceremony on Saturday saw 556 students graduating, the largest number in the institute’s history. This apart, a record number of 22 PhDs and 133 masters with thesis were awarded.

This year, the 2020 and 2021 graduates were also invited to be a part of the celebrations since the institute had e-convocations the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jivitesh Jain, BTech CSE was awarded the IIITH gold medal in recognition of his outstanding academic performance. He scored a perfect 10 CGPA, a first in the history of the institute. Tanvi Karandikar (BTech in CSE) and Madhukar Dwivedi (Master of Science in CSE by Research) were awarded best all-rounders for their notable contributions in academics, extra-curricular activities and IIITH services.

A total of 145 companies registered for conducting placements, 76 companies conducted online recruitment’s and 57 companies made job offers to the graduating students.

Addressing the graduating students, Prof. Alison Noble from the University of Oxford said AI and robotics were exciting technologies which would transform the future. She told students that leadership comes with responsibility and wished them success in their endeavours.

IIITH Director, Prof. PJ Narayanan said the bachelor’s and master’s students did most of the heavy courses in an online mode, without the interactions with classmates and teachers that enrich the academic experience.