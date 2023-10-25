IIIT-Hyderabad launches online PG programme in CS with AI & ML specialisation

Offered in collaboration with TalentSprint, the programme leverages an interactive virtual learning platform, catering to early career professionals with at least one year of industry experience, providing a seamless and enriching e-learning experience.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:37 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Marking its 25th anniversary celebrations, the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad announced the launch of an online masters programme in Computer Science with specialization in the AI and ML domain.

Admission to the two-year online programme can be secured without a GATE score and the programme is designed to accommodate the schedules of working professionals, offers a comprehensive curriculum curated by IIIT-Hyderabad’s faculty and industry experts.

Students will have the opportunity to engage in live, interactive sessions with instructors, allowing for real-time clarification of doubts. Participants will work on industry-relevant projects, gaining hands-on experience that enhances their employability. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certification from IIIT-Hyderabad.

“Launch of online masters programme underscores our commitment to providing an engaging and immersive learning experience that will equip working professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in a fast-paced and ever-changing tech landscape,” said Prof. PJ Narayanan Director IIIT-Hyderabad.

TalentSprint Founding CEO and MD Santanu Paul said, “bringing new learning options to learners, the online masters programme aims to provide world-class technology education within the reach of aspiring and experienced tech professionals.

For more information and to apply, visit https://talentsprint.com/course/masters-in-ai-and-machine-learning