IIIT-Hyderabad launches part-time MS by research for professionals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 11:28 PM

Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) announced the launch of a part-time industry-sponsored Master of Science (MS) by research for working professionals to foster advanced research skills and empower individuals to drive tech-led innovations. Applications are open and the first batch will start August 2024.

The part-time Master of Science (MS) by research programme is designed to cater to the evolving needs of working professionals and the technology companies. The part-time programme is structured around a long thesis project advised jointly by the company and IIIT-H faculty, with few courses to be taken alongside the foundational knowledge needed for the thesis.

With bulk registration, companies can choose tech areas and advisors, as well as co-create projects with IIIT-H focusing on specific solutions the company may need.

Professionals with a science/ engineering degree and at least 1 year of tech industry experience may apply. Participants can choose the individual courses in each semester and enroll alongside full-time students at IIIT-H over 3 years, concurrent with the thesis project. Expert mentorship and hands-on learning will ensure success in emerging tech and upskilling efforts.

Applications are open now and details at https://outreach.iiit.ac.in/industryms/.