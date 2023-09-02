New Chairman appointed as IIIT-H celebrates Silver Jubilee

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:12 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), began a new chapter with the appointment of a new chairman, Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala while the present Chairman, Prof. Raj Reddy stepped down on Friday while celebrating the institute’s silver jubilee.

According to Prof. P J Narayanan, Director IIIT-H, 20 PPP IIITs are formed in the ‘IIIT Hyderabad Model’ across the country, which is a self-supporting model. “IIIT Hyderabad has been the guiding model and potent force behind several state and national institutions like T-Hub, Centre of Innovation & Entrepreneurship(CIE), 21st Century Gurukulams, RGUKT, National Institute of Smart Governance(NISG) and others,” he said.

The institute’s current focus areas are signal processing and communications, data sciences and analytics, language technologies, robotics, security, theory and algorithms, smart cities, cognitive science, and computational social sciences, among others.

“My vision for the institute is to expand our horizons while maintaining our position as a hub for technological innovation and education. I believe in creating an environment that promotes interdisciplinary collaboration, where the lines between disciplines blur but research thrives at the intersections,” said Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, New Chairman of IIIT- H.

Currently, IIIT-H has over 100 faculty, 22 research centres, 5 research translation centres, major applied Al initiatives, and one of the country’s largest academic incubators.